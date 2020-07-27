1/1
Maurice J. Loso Lcdr Usn Ret.
Maurice J. Loso, LCDR, USN, Ret.

"Mauri" (90) passed away peacefully in his sleep Tuesday July 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.

Mauri was born St. Joseph, MN. August 14, 1929. At age 21 he enlisted in the US Navy. He received the wings of a Naval Aviator and commission as Ensign in 1953. Mauri married his wife Virginia "Ginny" Viglianti on September 22, 1956. He retired from the Navy in 1971. He then worked for the US Post Office until 1991. Mauri was a Past Grand Knight and Past Faithful Navigator in the Knights of Columbus and a Charter member and Past Commander of VFW Post 10147. He is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Ginny and his companion of 6 years Ramona Pusich. He leaves behind a sister, Yvette Warnert of St Cloud, MN; two sons Brian and his wife Donna and grandson Adam and Frank and his wife Susan and grandsons John and Christopher. Visitation will be Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Loomis Family Funeral Home from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday July 30, 2020 at St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 11:00am, Father Stephen Baumann officiating. He will be interred beside his wife Ginny at Highland Memory Gardens, Apopka, and Fl. immediately following the mass.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
