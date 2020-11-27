1/1
Mavis I. Monsebroten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis I. Monsebroten

St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Mavis I. Monsebroten, age 88, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be at Arnegard Varnson Cemetery in Hillsboro, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved