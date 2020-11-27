Mavis I. Monsebroten
St. Cloud - Funeral Services will be 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids for Mavis I. Monsebroten, age 88, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate and burial will be at Arnegard Varnson Cemetery in Hillsboro, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Friday at the funeral home.
