Father Meinrad James Dindorf OSB
Collegeville - Father Meinrad James Dindorf OSB, 87, died on June 28.
James Edward Dindorf was the oldest of two children of Edward Charles and Evelyn Ann (Sullivan) Dindorf, born in Rochester, Minnesota, on 1 January 1932. His father was a civil engineer, and his mother was a homemaker. James attended Christ the King Parochial School in Minneapolis and graduated from De La Salle High School in 1949.
James became interested in the Benedictines through the priests from Saint John's Abbey who helped out at Christ the King Parish.
When entering the year-long novitiate at Saint John's Abbey, James was given the monastic name Meinrad and made his simple profession on 11 July 1952. He graduated from Saint John's University in 1954 with a B.A. in philosophy and enrolled in the Saint John's Seminary the same year, and upon completing his program of priesthood studies, was ordained in 1958. Following ordination, Father Meinrad attended the Georgetown University Institute of Languages and Linguistics, Washington, D.C., and received an M.A. degree in Russian and linguistics in 1963.
Father Meinrad taught Russian at Saint John's University from 1961-1965 in addition to serving as the assistant managing editor for Worship magazine from 1962-1964, and in 1970. The following three years he studied Eastern Orthodoxy at Union Theological Seminary and Saint Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary, New York, where he received an S.T.M. in 1967. Returning to Saint John's in 1970, he was an instructor in the Theology Department at Saint John's University until 1978.
Father Meinrad's pastoral assignments included Corpus Christi Parish, New York's upper west side (1967-1970), Saint Augustine's Parish, Saint Cloud (1974-1975), Saint Joseph's Parish, Saint Joseph, (1975-1977), Saint James Parish, Jacobs Prairie (1977-1978), Saint Mary's Mission at Red Lake (1978-1986), Saint John's Church, Nebbish, (1978-1982), and Saint Mark's Parish, Shakopee (1986-1987).
Father Meinrad also served as chaplain at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis (1989-1990), University of Minnesota Hospitals, Minneapolis (1990-1996), and Saint Benedict's Senior Community, Saint Cloud (1996-2013). After serving as vicar of parishes and chaplaincies from 2004-2012, Father Meinrad retired at Saint John's Abbey in August 2013.
Father Meinrad died on June 28, in the retirement center at Saint John's Abbey. He is survived by nephews and the community at Saint John's Abbey. The monks, family, and friends will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial for Father Meinrad at 10:30 A.M. on July 6 in the Saint John's Abbey and University Church with interment in Saint John's Cemetery following the service.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on July 1, 2019