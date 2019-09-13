|
|
Melvin Carl Erickson
St. Cloud - Melvin Carl Erickson, 89, went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, MN
Melvin was born on August 19, 1930 in Minneapolis, MN. He grew up on the family farm in Barnum, MN. Melvin graduated from Barnum High school and entered the armed services. After discharge he came home to work on the farm. Melvin met the love of his life, Correen Olson at bible camp and moved to Duluth. He worked for many years for the City of Duluth Water and Gas, until his retirement in 1985.
Melvin married Correen on August 16, 1952 at Lakeview Covenant Church. They were blessed with four boys. Melvin had a wonderful sense of humor and was known for his "Mel-isms". He was a hockey dad and a Boy Scout helper. Melvin was very active at Lakeview with the youth group and driving the van. He spent much time volunteering his services at Covenant Park Bible Camp. Melvin also gave of his time and talents in remodeling and renovating several homes for family and friends. His faith in and love for Jesus were evident to all who met him. Melvin was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Correen; and brother, Ben.
Melvin is survived by his sons, Carl (Heidi), Mark (Linda), Dean (Mary) and Jon (Kim); 14 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold; sisters, Doris and Myrtle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend very special thanks to the Quiet Oaks Hospice House nursing staff and volunteers for wrapping their loving arms around Mel and our family in his final days. Special thanks, also, to Centracare Hospice team for their extended support and care.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 15th from 5-7 pm and again on Monday, Sept 16th from 10 am until the 11 am service at Lakeview Covenant Church, 1001 Jean Duluth Rd. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery. Memorials can be made to Covenant Park Bible Camp, 3402 Covenant Park Rd Mahtowa, MN 55707 or to Quiet Oaks Hospice House 5537 Galaxy Rd. St. Cloud, MN 56301.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Sept. 13, 2019