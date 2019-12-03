|
Melvin L. Eickhoff
Freeport - Melvin L. Eickhoff, age 88 of Freeport, passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2019 at the CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 6 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich with Rev. Dan Walz officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose and from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church in New Munich. Parish prayers will be held at 5 p.m. followed by St. Joseph's Men's Society at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Melvin Leo Eickhoff was born September 23, 1931 in St. Martin Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Frank and Gertrude (Thull) Eickhoff. He married Norma Austing on October 21, 1952 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in St. Rosa. The couple made their home on the farmstead southeast of New Munich for 60 years. Melvin sold corn seed for 50 years to local farmers. He took daily rides on his side by side with his dog, Sandy.
Melvin enjoyed spending time with his family. He especially looked forward to watching the Bachelor/Bachelorette every Monday night with his grandson(s) after they prayed the rosary.
He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Munich and the St. Joseph's Men's Society.
Survivors include his children, Ralph Eickhoff of Freeport, Mary Mathisen of Woodbury, Alvin (Mary) Eickhoff of Albany, Barbara (Thomas) Sand of Browerville, James (Jill) Eickhoff of Paynesville; 16 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sisters and brother, Juletta Frericks of Sauk Centre, Alois (Marion) Eickhoff of Anoka, and Regina (Archie) Meemken of Melrose.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Norma Eickhoff on October 13, 2013; son, Charles Eickhoff in 2002; and sisters and brothers, Marie Euteneuer, Lorraine Hoppe, Raymond Eickhoff, Dorothy Buerman, Norbert Eickhoff, Evelyn Eickhoff, and Valerian Eickhoff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019