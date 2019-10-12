|
|
Melvin Marvin Lutgen
Saint Cloud - Melvin Marvin Lutgen, age 69, entered eternal life on October 11th, 2019. Born on January 25, 1950. Lifetime resident of Saint Cloud, classic car enthusiast, and graduate of Tech High - 1970. Mel married Mary Lynn Pollreis on Dec. 5, 1970 and they were blessed with two sons, Brian Michael Lutgen and Paul William Lutgen.
Survived by siblings: brother Ted Lutgen, sister Lucy Lutgen Freeman, sister Linda Lutgen Evans; sons Brian and Paul, and ex-wife/friend, Mary Pollreis.
Proceeded in passing by parents Ted Lutgen Sr. and Rose Lutgen.
Ashes to Ashes - Dust to Dust.
Private family prayer service was held.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019