Melvin Marvin Lutgen


1950 - 2019
Melvin Marvin Lutgen Obituary
Melvin Marvin Lutgen

Saint Cloud - Melvin Marvin Lutgen, age 69, entered eternal life on October 11th, 2019. Born on January 25, 1950. Lifetime resident of Saint Cloud, classic car enthusiast, and graduate of Tech High - 1970. Mel married Mary Lynn Pollreis on Dec. 5, 1970 and they were blessed with two sons, Brian Michael Lutgen and Paul William Lutgen.

Survived by siblings: brother Ted Lutgen, sister Lucy Lutgen Freeman, sister Linda Lutgen Evans; sons Brian and Paul, and ex-wife/friend, Mary Pollreis.

Proceeded in passing by parents Ted Lutgen Sr. and Rose Lutgen.

Ashes to Ashes - Dust to Dust.

Private family prayer service was held.



Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
