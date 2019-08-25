Services
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:45 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Bloomington, MN
View Map
Melvin Owen Land

Melvin Owen Land
Melvin Owen Land, age 94, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Jacksonville. Melvin was born in Minneapolis, MN and was a veteran of WWII where he served in the Navy. He was a sergeant with the Columbia Heights Police Department and relocated to Oak Park, MN after retirement.

Melvin is survived by his grandchildren, Tim Land (Chris), Tom Land (Tonya), Julie Davis (Lenny), Andy Larsen (Dee Dee), Chuck Larsen (Leigh), Joe Larsen (Donna) and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lucille Land of 52 years, wife Millie Land of 3 years, children Michael Land, Timothy Land, and Claudia Roalstad (Land)

Services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Bloomington, MN on Monday, August 26th, 2019 at 11:45am.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 25, 2019
