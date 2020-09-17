1/1
Meredith Lindrud
Meredith Lindrud

St. Cloud - Meredith Lindrud, a long time resident of St. Cloud MN passed away peacefully September 15th, 2020. She graduated from St. Benedict's College. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin and Winnie Lindrud. She is survived by her sister and brother-in -law, Gretchen and Fred Christensen of Omaha NE and also many dear relatives and friends. Meredith had many interests including fishing, storm chasing and travel. She was a teacher at the high school in Holdingford MN. She was an instructor for emergency weather responders, and a member of the Civil Air Patrol. Memorials can be sent to Quiet Oaks, 5537 Galaxy Rd, St Cloud MN 56301. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
