Merlyn 'Merlin' (Foss) MechtelClear Lake - Merlyn K. (Merlin Foss) Mechtel, age 73, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on October 31st, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 PM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the Church on Thursday. Burial will take place at a later date. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.She was born on January 17th, 1947 to Merle and Magaret (Miller) Foss. Merlin was married to her loving husband Pete of 53 years. Together they joined in marriage on August 19th, 1967 at St. John's Catholic Church, Foley, MN. They lived in Clear Lake all their married life where they raised their eight children; Shawn, Penny (Keith), Lynn, Nathan (Rachel), Kim (Dustin), Ashley (Ben), Robyn (Todd), Stephanie (Kyle). Merlin was a caring mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker and shared her love for cooking at Cozy Corner, Palmer House, and Clearwater American Legion. Most recently she absolutely loved working at Clear Valley Farms.She is survived by her husband, Pete of Clear Lake, children; 18 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and the 3rd one on the way; siblings, Darlene Ratke, Foley; Mike 'Herbie' (Barb), Foley; Midge (Bill) Keske, Sauk Rapids; Elaine Donovan, Georgia; Merx DeMarais, Foley; Tibby (Ronnie) Larson, Foley; Dale (Denise), Litchfield; Doug (Kris) Foss, Foley; Debbie (Jack) Vizenor, Foley; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Foss of Waverly. She was preceded in death by parents Merle and Margaret Foss, and brother Harvey Foss.