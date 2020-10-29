1/1
Michael D. Stice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael D. Stice

Cold Spring - March 17, 1947 - October 27, 2020

A celebration of life will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Cold Spring for Michael D. Stice, age 73, who died Tuesday at his home. Those attending the service must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Mike was born on March 17, 1947 in San Diego, CA to Jack and Angeline (Just) Stice. He married Ellen Belling on August 19, 1979 in Dilworth, MN. Mike was a professional Rock & Roll musician and led a successful local band for many years, ultimately receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Rock and Country Hall of Fame. He also worked construction and was a CNA at St. Benedict Center, where the residents were fond of him and his singing. In addition to music, he loved fishing, boating, grilling, golfing, and enjoyed a good political discussion. Some of the things Elly loved about Mike were that he was a dreamer, a mesmerizing guitarist, a great husband, father, and grandfather.

Survivors include his wife, Ellen; children, Mikey (Rowena), Leah, Jason (Kelly); grandchildren, Adrianna, Cheyenne, Nico and a grandson on the way; sisters, Sheri (Dennis) Bengtson and Cindy Stice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jeff and infant sister, Beverly Ann.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
(320) 685-7762
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wenner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved