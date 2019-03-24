|
Michael E. Prugar
St. Cloud - The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 30 at the Church of St. Augustine in St. Cloud for Mike Prugar, 71, of St. Cloud, who passed away March 15, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital with loved ones by his side. Father Scott Pogatchnik will be the celebrant. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the beginning of Mass.
Mike was born Jan. 19, 1948 to Joseph and Lottie (Telma) Prugar of Chicago. He was the youngest of 9 children. He moved to MN in 2000, and in 2011 started dating and became engaged to Suzanne Guffey. He was a member of St. Augustine Church. He volunteered for several church, community and nursing home functions for many years. Mike loved God, had a good heart and loved people. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.
Survivors include fiancé Suzanne Guffey of St. Cloud, extended family Joe (Dianne) Towalski of St. Cloud, Kris (Melanie) Webeck of Waite Park, Jody (Terri Paradis) Webeck of Alexandria, Chad (Amanda Smith) Webeck of Little Falls; 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; siblings Leonard, Carole, Joan, Irene and Virginia Prugar of Chicago. He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ed, Richard and Ted.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 24, 2019