Michael J. BalderSt. Joseph - Michael Balder, age 71 of St. Joseph, passed away June 25, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, St. Cloud. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Prayer Services will be at 6:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Rev. Micheal Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on July 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.Michael Joseph Balder was born April 19, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anton and Josephine (Wybeirla) Balder. He graduated from Foley High School in 1967 and entered the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He married Zita Robak on February 13, 1973 in Sauk Rapids. Mike worked for Burlington Northern and also worked as an over the road truck driver for several years. He enjoyed auctions, collecting antiques and was always ready to barter for a good deal.He is survived by his wife, Zita Balder, St. Joseph, daughter; Vicki (Ken) Noakes, New Brighton and son, Michael (Gina) Balder, Rodgers and 3 grandsons; Ryan, Jordan and Chase. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Tony (Val) Balder, Minot, ND; Dan (Joan) Balder, Champlain; Joanne Boyd, Rochester and Annette Lightfritz, Minnetonka. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marge McCole and his faithful dog and loving companion, Rudy