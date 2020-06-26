Michael J. Balder
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Balder

St. Joseph - Michael Balder, age 71 of St. Joseph, passed away June 25, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, St. Cloud. A visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. Prayer Services will be at 6:00 PM Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Rev. Micheal Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery on July 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Michael Joseph Balder was born April 19, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Anton and Josephine (Wybeirla) Balder. He graduated from Foley High School in 1967 and entered the US Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He married Zita Robak on February 13, 1973 in Sauk Rapids. Mike worked for Burlington Northern and also worked as an over the road truck driver for several years. He enjoyed auctions, collecting antiques and was always ready to barter for a good deal.

He is survived by his wife, Zita Balder, St. Joseph, daughter; Vicki (Ken) Noakes, New Brighton and son, Michael (Gina) Balder, Rodgers and 3 grandsons; Ryan, Jordan and Chase. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Tony (Val) Balder, Minot, ND; Dan (Joan) Balder, Champlain; Joanne Boyd, Rochester and Annette Lightfritz, Minnetonka. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marge McCole and his faithful dog and loving companion, Rudy








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 26 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Foley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Burial
10:00 AM
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foley Funeral Home
221 2nd Ave
Foley, MN 56329
(320) 968-7111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved