Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
1900 Veterans Drive
St. Cloud, MN 56303
(320) 252-2522
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Assumption Cemetery
Michael J. Wenner


1955 - 2020
Michael J. Wenner Obituary
Michael J. Wenner

Sartell - Private family grave side services will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Michael Wenner who died Wednesday at his home in Sartell. The Rev. Tim Baltes will officiate.

Michael was born December 12, 1955 in St. Cloud to Donald J. & Bernadine (Trebtoske) Wenner. Michael was a certified public accountant at Schlenner Wenner & Co. for 39 years. He was passionate about his work and thoroughly enjoyed his co-workers and clients. He loved his family and was a wonderful father and grandfather.

Survivors include his children, Paul Wenner of Sartell; Katie (Jason) Bauerly of Maple Grove; 5 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Thomas.





Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020
