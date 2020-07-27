1/1
Michael K. "Red" Brannan
Michael "Red" K. Brannan

Sauk Rapids, MN - Michael "Red" Kelly Brannan, age 59, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Friday, July 24, 2020 in Stearns County as a result of injuries from a motorcycle accident.

A prayer service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Waite Park, MN.

Michael was born March 9, 1961 in St. Cloud, MN to William and Lorraine (Akervik) Brannan.

Survivors include his brother, Tom (Peggy Zimmer) Brannan of St. Joseph, MN; sisters, Kathy (John) Berscheid of St. Stephen, MN; and Karen (Bill) Eizenhoefer of Clearwater, MN; sisters-in-law, Connie Brannan of St. Cloud, MN; and Pat Brannan of St. Joseph, MN; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tim, Terry Joe and Kevin Brannan, and sisters-in-law, Mame Brannan and Linda Brannan.

Pallbearers will be his godchildren, Jesse Brannan, Becky Berscheid-Davis and Kara Eizenhoefer.

Michael was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Benson Funeral Home
1111 25th Avenue South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-3132
