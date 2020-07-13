1/
Michael Kenith Brand
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Kenith Brand

A celebration of life will be at a later date for Michael K. Brand of Foley, who passed away on Thursday 4-30-2020 at his home.

Mike was born on 4-6-1984 to Ronald G. Brand and Sandra K. (Johnston) Braegelmann in St Cloud, MN.

Mike graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He worked for 11 years at The St. Cloud VA Center in the Dietetics Dept. He truly enjoyed serving the veterans.

Mike was a very kind and sensitive man. He loved all sports, especially all Minnesota Teams. As a very young boy, he fell in love with North Carolina basketball.

We know Mikey is at peace with his Grandparents and his brother Ronny.

Mike is survived by his father Ronald (Diane) Brand and his mother Sandra (Richard) Braegelmann, his sister, Kristine (Edward) Peterson, niece Isabel and nephew Isaiah Peterson. Step-brother Sean Weber and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother Ronald H. Brand.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved