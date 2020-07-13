Michael Kenith Brand



A celebration of life will be at a later date for Michael K. Brand of Foley, who passed away on Thursday 4-30-2020 at his home.



Mike was born on 4-6-1984 to Ronald G. Brand and Sandra K. (Johnston) Braegelmann in St Cloud, MN.



Mike graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He worked for 11 years at The St. Cloud VA Center in the Dietetics Dept. He truly enjoyed serving the veterans.



Mike was a very kind and sensitive man. He loved all sports, especially all Minnesota Teams. As a very young boy, he fell in love with North Carolina basketball.



We know Mikey is at peace with his Grandparents and his brother Ronny.



Mike is survived by his father Ronald (Diane) Brand and his mother Sandra (Richard) Braegelmann, his sister, Kristine (Edward) Peterson, niece Isabel and nephew Isaiah Peterson. Step-brother Sean Weber and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother Ronald H. Brand.









