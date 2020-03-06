|
|
Michael Leonard
Fergus Falls - Michael Leonard, 79, of Fergus Falls, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his residence, with his wife Gerry, son Patrick, and hospice nurse, Vicki at his side.
Michael James Leonard was born on May 15, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Ralph and Effie (Larson) Leonard. He attended school in the Twin Cities and graduated from DeLaSalle High School. Mike went on to attend the University of Minnesota where he received a bachelor's degree in animal sciences.
On September 8, 1962, Mike married Gerry Scudder at St. Raphael's Catholic Church in Crystal, MN, and they were blessed with three boys. Mike began working in banking in 1962, and in 1989, Mike and Gerry moved to Fergus Falls. He went to work at Security State Bank in Fergus Falls, specializing in agricultural and commercial lending. In retirement, Mike continued to work in banking as an auditor.
In his spare time, Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting wood, golfing, and tennis. He was a member of Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and Augustana Homes. As a member of the Knights of Columbus, Mike drove shut-ins to church. He also sang in the choir at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church for 30 years. He also belonged to an interdenominational bible study. Mike will be remembered as a devoted husband, grandfather, friend, brother, and had many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gerry of Fergus Falls; son, Patrick (Tamara) of Pompano Beach, FL and their daughter, Samantha; son, Timothy (Lauren) of Jacksonville, FL, and their children, Colin and Jeffrey; son, Daniel of Albertville, MN and his children Kaitlyn, Michael, and Michelle; and brothers, Patrick and Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to LB Hospice or the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation - https://www.curemeso.org.
Visitation: 5 - 7 PM Thursday, with a 6:30 PM Knights of Columbus Rosary, followed by a Prayer Service, at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM Friday, March 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Fergus Falls
Clergy: Father Alan Wielinski, Father Bill Gamber, and Deacon Chuck Kampa
Interment: Pinewood Cemetery, Cross Lake, MN
Online Guestbook: GlendeNilson.com
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020