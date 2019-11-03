|
|
Michael "Mike" Ludwig
Melrose - Michael J. "Mike" Ludwig, age 89 of Melrose, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the CentraCare - Melrose Care Center in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 8 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Meire Grove with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Inurnment will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Melrose.
Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Michael Jerome Ludwig was born August 26, 1930 in Lake Henry, Minnesota to Peter and Barbara (Mergen) Ludwig. He was united in marriage to LaVonne Schlicht on August 21, 1980 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose, Minnesota. Mike was a full-time farmer and was also employed by Fridgidaire, Landy Packing, and Lake Henry Implement. When he retired, Mike and LaVonne moved to Melrose. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Melrose. Mike loved playing baseball in his youth and enjoyed managing the Lake Henry Lakers for many years. He also enjoyed taking walks, playing cards, and reading.
Survivors include his stepchildren, Carla Bodeker of Melrose, Eric (Kay) Evens of Brooklyn Park, and Jonel (Bruce) Walz of Melrose; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Herbert Ludwig; sisters, Anita Guiliani and Tina Zipae; and many loving relatives and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, LaVonne Ludwig on April 21, 2014; parents; sons, Mark Evens and Ned Evens; brothers and sisters, Peter Ludwig, Brother Robert Ludwig, Sister Katherine Ludwig, O.S.B., Celestine Ludwig, Oliva Salzl, Maryann Fasbender, Flo Graham, and Loretta Wuertz, and three infant brothers and sisters.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019