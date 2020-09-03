Michael "Mike" Neutzling
St. Cloud - A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish in St. Cloud for Michael "Mike" A. Neutzling, age 68 of St. Cloud who passed away March 24, 2020 at home with his wife Sandy of 38 years and other family members. Reverend Joe Herzing will officiate. Family and friends may visit 2 hours prior to services at Holy Spirit Church, on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.
Michael was born on October 3, 1951 in St. Cloud to Andrew and Florence (Kramer) Neutzling. He graduated from Cathedral High School in 1970. After graduation he traveled to Australia to visit his sister Nancy. Upon returning he studied at Glendale College in Arizona. He lived, worked and owned businesses in Arizona, California and Iowa returning to St. Cloud in 1981. He married Sandra Grell on April 10, 1982. When he came back to St. Cloud he owned the first video store and went to work in the family trucking business later purchasing Lake State Transports, Inc. He retired but kept a few trucks to keep busy.
Mike enjoyed spending time with family and friends at the cabin on Pearl Lake. He will be remembered as a loving husband, great friend and the "Cool Uncle" to his many nieces and nephews. As a young man he enjoyed trapshooting and raising pigeons. Mike was well read on history and music. He had a love of cars and great shoes. He had a style of his own. He enjoyed the winter trips to Florida which began in 1988 when their friends from Alaska moved to Florida. There they met many new Florida friends.
Mike is survived by his wife Sandra; sisters, Kathleen (Bill) Wimmer of Kimball, Nancy (George) Weber of Cromer, New South Wales, Australia and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters Robert, Joyce Neisser, Dennis, Colleen Hoppe, Jim, Linda, Andy Jr., Thomas, and Jeanne Rosebrock; nieces Bobbie Rosebrock and Audrey Adamic.
Sandy would like to thank the Coborn Cancer Center, St Croix Hospice nurses, family and friends, especially lifelong friend Jim Nicol for their support, love and compassionate care. Memorials are preferred.
