Services
Wenner Funeral Home
151 Oakwood Ave Se
Richmond, MN 56368
(320) 685-7762
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nordmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Nordmann


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Mike" Nordmann Obituary
Michael "Mike" Nordmann

Richmond - A private graveside service will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery for Michael "Mike" Nordmann, age 62, who died Tuesday at Koronis Manor in Paynesville, MN.

Mike was born on June 16, 1957 in Richmond, MN to Leonard and Bernadine (Garding) Nordmann. He worked for Jennings Well Drilling for 38 years. Mike loved hunting, fishing, camping, telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. He had a big heart and would help others anytime and anyway he could.

Survivors include his mother, Bernadine; siblings, Elaine (Bruce) Kennedy, Nick, Marilyn (Larry) Schroeder, Pat (Jim) Karnik, Charles (Mary), MaryKay (Bobby) Mackedanz, Bernice (John) Bursch, Leonard Jr. (Laura), Jeff (Linda); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard.

Mike's family would like to thank the staff at Koronis Manor and CentraCare Hospice for their care of Mike.

We love you Mountain Mike.

logo




Published in the St. Cloud Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wenner Funeral Home
Download Now