Michael (Mac) Patrick McDonald



Surprise, AZ - Michael was born to Kenneth A. and Ginny (Wlaznak) McDonald on October 8, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He died in Surprise, Arizona on October 8, 2020.



Michael graduated from Cathedral High School in 1968 with his lifelong soulmate and future wife, Mary McCarney. They were married on May 1, 1971.



He joined the Navy in July 1969 and served two tours in Vietnam, one on land and one at sea. He was honorably discharged in 1973 and continued to serve in the Navy Reserves for more than 17 years. Michael was a lifetime member of the Sauk Rapids VFW, and spear-headed the return of a Veteran's Day Parade to St. Cloud.



Michael started working at the switchboard at the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in St. Cloud and worked his way up to Chief Financial Officer, retiring in 2004. He and Mary also ran Mike's Tax Service from 1978 to 2012.



Wherever Michael lived, he actively participated in the community. He was a member of the St. Cloud Jaycees and the St. Joseph Lions Club. He put his financial acumen to good use too, serving on the City Council in Waite Park, the St. Joseph Planning Commission, and as a watchdog of the St. Joseph City Council. Post-retirement, he and Mary co-coordinated the Meals on Wheels program in St. Joseph.



After moving to Surprise AZ in October 2015, Michael and Mary quickly made a strong community connection. He was able to enjoy retirement by playing pickleball, golf, and bowling, attending theaters and concerts, and of course hosting and participating in parties. He made a huge number of good friends, enjoying his retirement fully.



Michael is survived by his loving wife Mary, children Christopher McDonald (Stacey), Molly Thomson (Darren), Mariah Bautch (Paul) and Scott McDonald along with grandchildren Robert, Brianna, Ken, Grace, Megan, Ella, and Hannah, great grandsons Sebastian and Logan, mother Ginny McDonald, sisters Sandy McDonald, Therese Klemz, and Pat (Mark) Ditlevson, many nieces, nephews and in-laws, along with a legion of friends.



Michael was preceded in death by his father Kenneth, parent-in-laws George and Rose Mary Ann McCarney, and grandson Joey (Tiny) Bautch.



There will be a small private service in Surprise, AZ. A Celebration of Life and interment at Camp Ripley Cemetery will be scheduled at a later date, when circumstances allow for the party he would have wanted.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels or Soldier's Best Friend (Peoria, AZ) and prayers are preferred.



Michael brought color to the world with his clothing choices but even more with his personality. For people who knew and loved him, the world will be a duller place with him gone.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store