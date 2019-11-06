|
Michael Phillipp
St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Michael Phillipp, age 69, of St. Joseph who passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place with military honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the St. Joseph's Parish Center Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. The WAT-KIM-VALLEY Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5460 and the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 ritual will be at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at the Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.
Michael was born on February 1, 1950 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Paul and Lydia (Neutgens) Phillipp. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. Mike married Kathy Niewind on July 29, 1972 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Roscoe. He was employed by DeZurik in Sartell for 18 years and later at Grede Foundry in St. Cloud until his retirement in 2016. Mike was a member of St. Joseph's Parish, WAT-KIM-VALLEY Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #5460, St. Joseph American Legion Post #328 and Last Man Survivors Club.
Mike will be remembered as a loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother and a proud veteran.
Mike is survived by his wife Kathy; children, Shelley McAlpine of Maple Lake, Paul (Jill), Chad, Brad (Jamie) all of St. Joseph; 11 grandchildren; brother, Harold (Rita) of Prior Lake; sisters, Lee Salzer of St. Cloud and Carol (John) Shaw of Foley; sisters-in-law, Darlene Phillipp of Watkins and Pat Phillipp of Conway, Arkansas; brother-in-law, Marlin Eich of St. Joseph; special neighbors, Maurice and Rita Palmersheim of St. Joseph.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Joy Phillipp; brothers, Kenneth and Melvin; sister, Betty Eich; and brother-in-law, Harry Salzer.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019