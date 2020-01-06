|
|
Michael W. Braun
Paynesville, MN formerly of Regal, MN - Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Michael William Braun, 91 of Paynesville. He died, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at CentraCare Health - Koronis Manor in Paynesville, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery in Regal.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020