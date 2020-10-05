1/
Michael William Hollenhorst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael William Hollenhorst

Hill City - Born to Erma (Gresser) and Julius Hollenhorst February 13, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota followed by his brothers David Ellis Hollenhorst and Roger Hollenhorst.

Micheal died July 29, 2020 in Hill City, Minnesota. His burial at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake, Minnesota will be for immediate family only.

Mike was a good student; a graduate of Tech High School, B.A. at St. Cloud State, M.A. at Mankato State. His life long career was that of a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Minnesota.

He served in the U.S. Army as a mail delivery person in South Korea, traveling through the DMZ on his route. He thought South Korea was a beautiful country and lived off base in a traditional Korean stone floored building.

Mike had several hunting dogs. All dogs were named Sam, male or female, Sam 1, Sam 2, Sam 3. He pursued the ruffed grouse and the ring neck pheasant. His 12 gauge double barrel slew many birds for him.

He was a reader, Mike enjoyed a constant flow of books and magazines.

Mike enjoyed scotch, beer and Marlboros. Many tales were embellished and outright lies told of the number of fish caught and birds shot. He once left his Renault Le Car idling overnight while elaborating one too many stories of piscatorial pursuit.

He was also a decent cook, sometimes frying woodcock breast in bacon grease for a special treat.

Mike fished for smallmouth bass, walleye and whatever else might bite. A spinning rod was his favorite, the fly rod was for wide wading riffles.

Goodbye brother, we'll miss you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved