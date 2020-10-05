Michael William Hollenhorst



Hill City - Born to Erma (Gresser) and Julius Hollenhorst February 13, 1951 in St. Cloud, Minnesota followed by his brothers David Ellis Hollenhorst and Roger Hollenhorst.



Micheal died July 29, 2020 in Hill City, Minnesota. His burial at St. Marcus Cemetery in Clear Lake, Minnesota will be for immediate family only.



Mike was a good student; a graduate of Tech High School, B.A. at St. Cloud State, M.A. at Mankato State. His life long career was that of a Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of Minnesota.



He served in the U.S. Army as a mail delivery person in South Korea, traveling through the DMZ on his route. He thought South Korea was a beautiful country and lived off base in a traditional Korean stone floored building.



Mike had several hunting dogs. All dogs were named Sam, male or female, Sam 1, Sam 2, Sam 3. He pursued the ruffed grouse and the ring neck pheasant. His 12 gauge double barrel slew many birds for him.



He was a reader, Mike enjoyed a constant flow of books and magazines.



Mike enjoyed scotch, beer and Marlboros. Many tales were embellished and outright lies told of the number of fish caught and birds shot. He once left his Renault Le Car idling overnight while elaborating one too many stories of piscatorial pursuit.



He was also a decent cook, sometimes frying woodcock breast in bacon grease for a special treat.



Mike fished for smallmouth bass, walleye and whatever else might bite. A spinning rod was his favorite, the fly rod was for wide wading riffles.



Goodbye brother, we'll miss you.









