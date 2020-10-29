1/1
Michele A. Brown
Michele A. Brown

Rice - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Michele A. Brown, age 58, who passed away Tuesday at her home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday (TODAY) at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Michele Angela Brown was born September 2, 1962 in St. Cloud to Eugene "Bob" & Delores (Brown) Brown. She lived in Rice most of her life and was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church and Rice American Legion Post #473. Michele worked at Fingerhut prior to working in maintenance at Mississippi Heights School in Sauk Rapids. She enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling, playing softball, and anything outdoors. Michele had a good sense of humor and loved all the kids at school. Her nieces and nephews were very special to her.

Michele is survived by her mother, Delores Brown of Rice; brothers and sisters, Eugene "Geno" (Donna) Brown of Rice, Gwen (Doug) Gravelle of Sartell, Barb (Don) Gravelle of Rice, John (Judy) Brown of Bowlus, Tim (Dolly) Brown of St. Cloud, Scott (Tammy Eveslage) Brown of Rice, and Jackie (Matt) Fountain of Royalton; her dog, Buster; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Michele was preceded in death by her father, Eugene "Bob" on April 5, 1984; and her dog, Maggie.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
