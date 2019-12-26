Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
Michelle L. "Shelly" Iler


1975 - 2019
Michelle L. "Shelly" Iler Obituary
Michelle "Shelly" L. Iler

Sartell - A Celebration of Life will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Michelle "Shelly" L. Iler, age 44, who passed away Wednesday at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with cancer. There will be a prayer service and a time of sharing at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Michelle was born November 29, 1975 in St. Cloud to Michael & Patricia "Patty" (Bemboom) Schultz. She married Daniel Iler on April 1, 2006. Shelly worked as a Dental Assistant for Central Lakes Oral & Facial Surgery. She loved to travel, was very caring, lived her life to the fullest, even through her illness, and was always ready for an adventure. Family was most important to her. Shelly was a great listener, had a glowing smile, and was always willing to help others.

Shelly is survived by her husband, Dan of Sartell; sons, Matthew of Cold Spring, and Brent and Jake of Sartell; parents, Mike & Patty Schultz of Sartell; brothers and sisters, Michael (Sarah) Schultz, Jr. of Little Falls, Krissy Schultz of Sartell, Susie Schultz of Sartell, Jon (Kirsten Harrington) Schultz of St. Stephen, and Travis (Vanessa) Schultz of St. Joseph; mother and father in law, Kathy and Ted Hullsiek; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Obituary, guest book and video tribute available at www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
