Wenner Funeral Home
600 Red River Avenue South
Cold Spring, MN 56320
Mike Funovits Obituary
Cold Spring, formerly of Watertown, SD - A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Mike Funovits, age 64, who died Sunday at Assumption Community in Cold Spring.

A gathering of relatives and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Mike was born on July 17, 1955 in Fargo, ND to Mike and Laura (Alvstad) Funovits and graduated from Fargo North High School and attended NDSU. He married Cathy Runsvold on June 13, 1977 at First Lutheran Church in Fargo. Mike was a lifelong PGA member and was the Golf Professional at Mapleton, ND, Fergus Fall, MN and Watertown, SD and finished his career at Dunham Sports as a Manager in Willmar, MN.

Survivors include his loving wife, Cathy; sons, M. Benjamin (Samantha) and Samuel; and his sister Julie Dahl (Mike).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
