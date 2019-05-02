Services
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
St. Cloud, MN
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
St. Cloud , MN
Mildred "Millie" L. Boser

Sartell - Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mildred "Millie" L. Boser, age 92, of Sartell who passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Onamia. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Millie was born on August 18, 1926 to Emil and Ragna (Kjaglien) Fredin in Opstead, MN. She grew up in Opstead where she attended North Elementary School and finished her education at Isle High School. She married Ervin Boser on May 6, 1947 in Onamia. Millie and Ervin owned and operated Cloverleaf Dairy where she worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia and attended Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed her Homemakers Club and volunteering at the Onamia school. Millie also enjoyed traveling, dancing and listening to music. She kept busy with sewing projects and playing cards, especially "9-hole golf", and snuggling babies. She will be remembered for being a feisty, independent, sweet and loving woman. The most important thing in life was family!

Millie is survived by her daughters, Susan Seldeen (Charlie) of St. Cloud, Diane (Frank) Ksiazek of Onamia and Julie (Scott) Maghan of Owatonna; grandchildren, Natasha, Ryan, Robb, Rachel, Nathan; great grandchildren, Kozini, Anna Millie, Luca, Pax, Nora; and brother, Chet (Reva) Fredin of Waterloo, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ervin; son, Jeffrey; sisters, Marion Been and Evelyn Simonson; brothers, Roy and Lowell Fredin.

Obituary, guestbook and video tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 2, 2019
