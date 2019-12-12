|
Mildred Reisinger
St. Joseph - Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Mildred Reisinger, 89, who passed away on December 11, 2019 at Sterling Park Healthcare Center. The Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish Prayers will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Joseph.
Mildred was born on March 28, 1930 in Avon, Minnesota to Alex and Sophie (Pierskalla) Karsch. She graduated from Technical High School in 1949 and from St. Cloud State Teacher's College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education in 1953. She taught in Sandstone, St. Cloud, Avon, Marty and Albany. After teaching she worked in the Accounts Services Department at Fingerhut, until her retirement in 2002.
Mildred was a long-time resident of St. Joseph. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Council of Catholic Women, St. Joseph Senior Citizens and a former member of Minnesota Education Association. She loved classical music, photography, and creative arts and crafts. Mildred enjoyed working with children and held leadership positions for both girl and boy scouts for several years.
Mildred is survived by her son, Robert of St. Joseph and her daughter, Linda of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her mother in 1976 and her father in 2005.
A special thank you to the staff of Sterling Park Healthcare Center and Heartland Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Mildred.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joseph.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019