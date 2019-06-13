Services
Shelley Funeral Chapels - Swanville Chapel
211 Degraff Ave
Swanville, MN 56382
(320) 632-5242
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Swanville, MN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Swanville, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
12 First Street
Swanville, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica VanHeel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Ann VanHeel


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Monica Ann VanHeel Obituary
Monica Ann VanHeel

Swanville - Monica Ann VanHeel, 89-year-old resident of Swanville, MN passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Burial will take place in St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday and from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. A Parish Prayer service will be held at 7:30 P.M. on Friday at St. John the Baptist Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN.

Monica was born on July 31, 1929 in St. Rosa, MN to the late Peter and Veronica (Kerfeld) Weber. She was united in marriage to Elmer Van Heel on February 4, 1948 in St. Rosa, MN. To this union 9 children were born. Monica enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking and traveling. In 1950 Monica and Elmer purchased their farm in Swanville, MN where she lived until 2016 when she moved to Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. Monica was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and she was also a member of the Christian Mother's in Swanville, MN. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she loved spending time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Monica was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Monica is survived by her children, Janice Dorris of Texarkana, TX, Linda (Paul) Ewald of Monticello, David (Karen) Van Heel of Swanville, MN, Karen Bell of Little Falls, MN, Diane (Dan) Slimmer of Royalton, MN, Mark (Sue Choquette) of Swanville, MN, Laurie (Danny) Gradin of Little Falls, MN, Brenda (Matt) Toohey of Chaska, MN, and special friend, like a daughter, Lori Wegner of Gilbert, AZ; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Al Weber of Little Falls, MN and Elmer (Louise) Weber of Alliance, OH and sister, Irene Goodstein of Inver Grove Heights, MN and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Monica was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Veronica Weber; husband, Elmer Van Heel; daughter, Eileen Vanselow; sister, Evelyn Haselkamp; brother, Lawrence Weber; and sons-in-law, Stanley Dorris and Jerry Bell.



Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now