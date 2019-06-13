|
|
Monica Ann VanHeel
Swanville - Monica Ann VanHeel, 89-year-old resident of Swanville, MN passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Burial will take place in St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday and from 10-11 A.M. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. A Parish Prayer service will be held at 7:30 P.M. on Friday at St. John the Baptist Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN.
Monica was born on July 31, 1929 in St. Rosa, MN to the late Peter and Veronica (Kerfeld) Weber. She was united in marriage to Elmer Van Heel on February 4, 1948 in St. Rosa, MN. To this union 9 children were born. Monica enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, baking and traveling. In 1950 Monica and Elmer purchased their farm in Swanville, MN where she lived until 2016 when she moved to Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. Monica was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN and she was also a member of the Christian Mother's in Swanville, MN. Her greatest joy in life was her family, she loved spending time with all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Monica was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Monica is survived by her children, Janice Dorris of Texarkana, TX, Linda (Paul) Ewald of Monticello, David (Karen) Van Heel of Swanville, MN, Karen Bell of Little Falls, MN, Diane (Dan) Slimmer of Royalton, MN, Mark (Sue Choquette) of Swanville, MN, Laurie (Danny) Gradin of Little Falls, MN, Brenda (Matt) Toohey of Chaska, MN, and special friend, like a daughter, Lori Wegner of Gilbert, AZ; 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Al Weber of Little Falls, MN and Elmer (Louise) Weber of Alliance, OH and sister, Irene Goodstein of Inver Grove Heights, MN and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Monica was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Veronica Weber; husband, Elmer Van Heel; daughter, Eileen Vanselow; sister, Evelyn Haselkamp; brother, Lawrence Weber; and sons-in-law, Stanley Dorris and Jerry Bell.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 13, 2019