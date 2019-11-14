|
Monica "Moni" Barten
Spring Hill - Monica M. "Moni" Barten, age 94 of Spring Hill, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Parkview Place in Melrose, Minnesota.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill with Rev. Marvin Enneking officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (TODAY) and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Parish prayers will be held at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Monica Margaret Wander was born December 27, 1924 in Spring Hill Township, Stearns County, Minnesota to Michael and Theresa (Athmann) Wander. She married Alfred Barten on September 20, 1948 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Together they raised 11 children, and she was blessed with 32 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
Moni was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Spring Hill. Faith was very important to her and she taught religion classes for 40 years. Moni was also a member of the Christian Mothers and Catholic United Financial. She volunteered for hospice for over 30 years. Moni was an avid baker, known for her homemade buns, cookies and pies.
Survivors include her children, John (Barb) Barten of Delano, Marilyn (John) Theisen of St. Cloud, Rose Welle of Paynesville, Sharon (Jerry) Imdieke of Meire Grove, Nick (Mary) Barten of Bloomington, Fred (Cindy) Barten of Sauk Rapids, Neil (Lauri) Barten of Douglas, Alaska, Randy Barten of Spring Hill, Gordon (Kim) Barten of Spring Hill, Bob (Kathy) Barten of Buffalo; daughter-in-law, Ruth Heitke of Paynesville; 31 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and sister-in-law, Jeanette Wander.
Moni was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Barten; son, David Barten; grandson, Brian Barten; great-grandson, Jack Welle; son-in-law, Dale Welle; step son-in-law, Bill Heitke; and her siblings.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Melrose.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019