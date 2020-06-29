Morton W. Tullis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Morton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morton W. Tullis

St. Cloud - Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Morton W. Tullis, age 70, who passed away Friday at CentraCare Hospital in Sauk Centre. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls at a later date.

Morton was born January 15, 1950 in Willmar to Joyce Ardell & Lila Mae (Fleck) Tullis. He served our country in the U.S. Army for two years and in the Reserves for 27 years. Morton married Patricia Knuteson on September 4, 1969 in Reno, NV and they lived in Willmar before moving to the St. Cloud area 45 years ago. He worked as an Onsite Investigator for the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for over 30 years, retiring in 2005. He also worked at the Willmar State Hospital. Morton was a member of Waite Park American Legion Post 428 and past commander of the U. S Army Reserves stationed at 825th in Willmar. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren. Morton was very proud of his family and his service to his country. He was kind, always helping others, and made the best cherry cokes.

Survivors include his wife, Pat of St. Cloud; sons and daughter, Trent of St. Cloud, Dana (Chris) Wenisch of Kerkhoven, and Aaron of Sartell; sisters and brothers, Rosemary Matt of Litchfield, Gary (Elizabeth) of California, Judy (Dave) Barber of Montrose, Steve of Rockford, and Joy Hammond of Rockford; and grandchildren, Noah, Katie, Aidan, Audrey, and Allison. Morton was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ron.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved