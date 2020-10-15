1/1
Myrna E. Kourajian
1931 - 2020
Myrna E. Kourajian

Hugo, MN - Myrna Elaine Kourajian, age 89, Hugo, MN, and formerly of Waite Park and Burnsville, MN, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Keystone Place, Hugo, MN.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Gem Cemetery, Woodworth, ND. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Masks are required and physical distancing will be observed. The service will be live streamed on Redeemer Lutheran Church Facebook page.

Myrna was born July 11, 1931 in Woodworth, ND to Gustav E. and Helena A. (Muenchow) Loose. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church of Woodworth, ND. Myrna graduated from Woodworth High School and Interstate Business College and Concordia Conservatory, both in Fargo, ND. On December 28, 1958 Myrna was united in marriage to John Kourajian at Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown, ND. During her life Myrna was employed by Cass County Courthouse as deputy treasurer in Fargo, ND; Fort Sutter Savings and Loan, Sacramento, CA; Jamestown College, Jamestown, ND; Macalester College, St. Paul, MN; and as a church organist and piano teacher in Burnsville, MN.

Myrna was an active church member and participated in Bible classes. She also loved music, playing piano, sewing, quilting, reading, volunteering, traveling and time spent with family and friends, especially her husband, John.

Survivors include her children, Joan (Kevin) Hegland, Paul (Jane) Kourajian, five grandchildren, Beth (Paul Johns) Hegland, Robyn (Will) Windham, Benjamin Hegland, Nicholas Kourajian and Shannon Kourajian.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John on November 28, 2018, brothers, Lawrence, Elwood, Glen and Lowell Loose, and sisters, Lois Kapfer and Maureen Garrett.

Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2719 3rd St. N., St. Cloud, MN 56303.

The family would like to thank the staff at Keystone Place for the compassionate care they provided Myrna.






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
