Myron F. Thomas
Myron F. Thomas

St. Cloud - Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Myron F. Thomas, 87 of St. Cloud who passed away at his home. Rev. Leroy Scheierl will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church in St. Cloud on Wednesday. Parish prayers will be at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Myron was born August 19, 1933 in Millerville to Frank & Ethel (Koeplin) Thomas. He served our country in the U.S. Army in Stuttgart, Germany for two years. Myron married Dolores Reginek on May 26, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. He earned a BA in Psychology and Business Administration from SCSU and a Masters in Social Work from UMD. Myron was a Social Worker at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center, retiring in 1989. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Waite Park American Legion Post #428, and St. Cloud Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #622. Myron enjoyed trips to the casino, going to the cabin and visiting with others. He also loved to play cards, especially 500 and Cribbage. He lived each day with a bright smile on his face and gratitude in his heart. He shared his good-natured jokes with all who were lucky enough to meet him. He is greatly missed.

Myron is survived by his son and daughter, Bill Thomas of St. Joseph and Kelly (Kevin) Malquist of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Anne Malquist, John (Steph) Malquist, Ben Thomas, Abbie Thomas, and Katie Thomas; and too many dear friends to list. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Dolores in 1993.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
