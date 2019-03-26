Myrtle E. Zanoth



St. Cloud, MN - Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Myrtle Elizabeth Zanoth, age 99 of St. Cloud. She died on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Quiet Oaks Hospice, St. Cloud. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will be the celebrant. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. Parish Prayers will be at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home.



Myrtle was born on June 2, 1919 in Marysville Township, Wright County, MN the daughter of Peter and Mable (Biskey) Moreau. She attended school in Marysville Township, Wright County, MN. On February 6, 1937, she was united in marriage to Clarence J. Zanoth in Avon, MN. Seven children were born to this union.



She lived most of her married life in St. Cloud, where she raised her family, worked at Enga's Café and was a Nurses Aid at St. Cloud Hospital for 24 years. After her husband died on July 6, 1976, she continued to make her home in St. Cloud. She retired in 1984.



Myrtle enjoyed quilting, embroidering, knitting, sewing, and bowling. In later years she enjoyed, playing cards, scrabble, puzzles and bingo.



She was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence and three daughters Donna Jacobs, Sandra Zanoth, and Elizabeth "Betty" Adolph, three son-in-laws, Robert Jacobs, John Antolik, and Clifford Dahl three sisters Bernice Clement, Alice Johnson and Fern Peterson.



She is survived by four children, Nancy Antolik of Ramsey, MN, and Shirley Dahl of Kimball, MN and Clarence (Judith) Zanoth and James Zanoth both of Sauk Rapids, MN, 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank-you to everyone that had a hand in the wonderful care that was given to Myrtle over the last year











Published in the St. Cloud Times on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary