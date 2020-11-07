1/1
Nancy A. Bruns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy A. Bruns

St. Cloud, MN - Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Nancy Ann Bruns age 76 of St. Cloud, MN. She died at the St. Cloud Hospital after a long illness.

Nancy was born on May 16, 1944 at Mound, MN the daughter of Raymond and Erma (Mass) Hatcher. She was raised in Mound, MN and attended Our Lady of Lake Catholic School. On December 1, 1962, she was united in Marriage to Steven W. Bruns in Mound, MN. Four children were born to this union. After living in Mound, MN for 10 years, they moved to St. Cloud, MN where they owned and operated Video East for many years.

She enjoyed painting, Painting Ceramics, doing crafts, gardening and camping with the family.

She is survived by; her children, Theresa Noble of St. Cloud, MN, Steven Jr. St. Croix Falls, WI, Tonia (Floyd) Combs, and Terry Bruns both of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristina, Justin, Jessica, Erica, Michael, Steven III, Jacob, Jonathan, Ashley, Joshua, Trevor, Dylan, Carter, Angelica, Hunter, Hailey; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jackson, and Karen Schiender; one brother James Hatcher and many nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the St. Cloud Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved