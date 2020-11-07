Nancy A. BrunsSt. Cloud, MN - Private graveside services will be held at a later date for Nancy Ann Bruns age 76 of St. Cloud, MN. She died at the St. Cloud Hospital after a long illness.Nancy was born on May 16, 1944 at Mound, MN the daughter of Raymond and Erma (Mass) Hatcher. She was raised in Mound, MN and attended Our Lady of Lake Catholic School. On December 1, 1962, she was united in Marriage to Steven W. Bruns in Mound, MN. Four children were born to this union. After living in Mound, MN for 10 years, they moved to St. Cloud, MN where they owned and operated Video East for many years.She enjoyed painting, Painting Ceramics, doing crafts, gardening and camping with the family.She is survived by; her children, Theresa Noble of St. Cloud, MN, Steven Jr. St. Croix Falls, WI, Tonia (Floyd) Combs, and Terry Bruns both of St. Cloud; 17 grandchildren, Nicholas, Kristina, Justin, Jessica, Erica, Michael, Steven III, Jacob, Jonathan, Ashley, Joshua, Trevor, Dylan, Carter, Angelica, Hunter, Hailey; 17 great grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jackson, and Karen Schiender; one brother James Hatcher and many nieces and nephews.