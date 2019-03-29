Nancy H. Kiffmeyer



Sauk Rapids - Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Nancy Kiffmeyer who died Thursday at Chateau Water Care Center in Sartell. The Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-8 pm at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Monday at the church in Sartell. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home.



Nancy was born May 3, 1943, at home in Freeport to Emil & Alvina (Rohling) Denne. She was the oldest of the twins by minutes. On June 27, 1964 she married the love of her life Arthur "Art" Kiffmeyer. Together they had 4 children. She enjoyed being the "lunch lady" at St. Paul's Catholic School for 12 years. Nancy enjoyed watching Minnesota sport teams and cross stitching, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Everyone will remember her for her kind heart, and great baking skills especially her desserts. She was an amazing fighter over the last twenty years without ever complaining. She is the perfect example of what we all strive to be.



Survivors include her children, Cheryl (Paul) Kimmes of Sauk Rapids, Craig (Dawn) Kiffmeyer of St. Cloud, Connie (Brian) Riemann of Sartell, Chris (Genna) Kiffmeyer of Rice; grandchildren, Jennifer, Nicole, Kristine, Tyler, Brianna, Cassie, Taylor, Macy; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ruth (Jim), Stan, Darlene (Dennis), Ren, Judy (Russ), Herb and Terry (Tammy).



She is preceded in death by her husband and parents.



The family would like to thank the Chateau Waters Nursing Staff and CentraCare Hospice for their care.











