Nancy Jo McCulloh
St. Cloud - Nancy Jo McCulloh, age 66, St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her home.
There will be no funeral services. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Nancy was born May 22, 1953 in Superior, WI to James T. and Elizabeth J. (Morancyk) Pentony. She received her Bachelor's Degree from St. Cloud State University May 21, 1976 and her Master's Degree from SCSU May 13, 2000. Nancy married Robert A. McCulloh June 14, 1976. They raised two children, a son and a daughter.
Nancy devoted her life to helping people with special needs and developmental disabilities particularly in the St. Cloud area. She was able to significantly improve the lives of many individuals while at OTC, WACOSA, and REM. She was also passionate about teaching, and in 2002 she joined the University of Minnesota's Institute for Community Integration. While working for ICI she made great contributions to their curriculum for direct support professionals. She continued working for ICI up until her passing. Her love of teaching also extended into sharing her favorite hobbies of sewing, knitting, spinning, and a myriad of other craft projects with family and friends. Growing up in Duluth, she always felt most at home on the shores of Lake Superior and spent as much time near the big lake as her busy life would permit.
Survivors include her husband, Robert A. McCulloh of St. Cloud, MN; son, Courtney W. McCulloh of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Hillary C. (Brittany Newby) McCulloh of Ogilvie, MN; sisters, Susan Schneider of Youngsville, NC; Jane (George) Burgy of Winfield, WV; Cynthia (Steven Green) Pentony of Salem, OR; Patricia (James) Surowski of Rogue River, OR; Christine Koski of Island Lake, MN; and Lisa (Mark) Reich of Las Cruces, NM.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Karen Pentony.
In lieu of flowers memorials should be sent to ARC of Minnesota via https://arcminnesota.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate/.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019