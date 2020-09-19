Nancy (Nelson) Leach Casey



Nancy (Nelson) Leach Casey, 88, of Country Manor, Sartell, Minnesota died September 13, 2020 at her home. She was born October 26, 1931, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late Bernard B. Nelson and Harriet (Dahl) Nelson. Nancy graduated from Northrup Collegiate School, Minneapolis (now Blake School), and Mount Ida College, Newton, Massachusetts. She was also a resident of Edina, Minnesota and Bonita Springs, Florida. She believed in the importance of laughter and had a wonderful sense of humor. Nancy is survived by her husband, Patrick Casey; children, Ann Biernat-Rucker, Danforth Leach Jr. (Ginger); Katherine Voshell (Peter); grandchildren, Adam Biernat (Shareeza Bhola), Hannah Rucker, Danforth Leach III (Alicia), Thomas Leach (Trista), John Leach, Robert Voshell (Grace) and Andrew Voshell; sister-in-law, Joan Nelson and very funny nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilynn Howland and brother, Bernard B. Nelson, Jr.; and son-in-law, Ronald E. Rucker. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the National Cremation Society.









