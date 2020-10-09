1/1
Nancy M. (Scheeler) Kirchner
Nancy M. (Scheeler) Kirchner

St. Cloud - Private Graveside Services will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Marty for Nancy M. (Scheeler) Kirchner, age 63, who passed away Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Nancy was born November 30, 1956 in St. Cloud to Raphael "Ray" & Esther (Midas) Scheeler. She married Richard Kirchner in 1978 and they later divorced. Nancy grew up on a farm near Pearl Lake and lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life. She was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Nancy worked as a homemaker, seasonally at the post office, and recently at the Mentor Network in St. Cloud. Nancy enjoyed decorating, landscaping, dancing, going to movies, living on the farm, and Christmas was her favorite. She was hard-working, always kept busy, and took great pride in her home. Nancy loved her parents.

Nancy is survived by her father, Ray of Sauk Rapids; brothers and sister, Daniel (Ione) Scheeler of Lewistown, MT, Roger (Gail) Scheeler of St. Cloud, and Roxanne (David) Kotschevar of St. Augusta; and nieces and nephews, Kurt, Heidi, Ryan, Anna, Chris, and Kyle. Nancy was preceded in death by her mother; and great nephew, Axel.

Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






Published in St. Cloud Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
