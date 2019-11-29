|
|
Nancy (Hampton) Maroney
The Villages, FL - December 23, 1931- November 22, 2019
Nancy J. Maroney, age 87, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of Sauk Rapids, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, while under the care of hospice. She was born in Evanston, IL to the late Maurice and Nelle Hampton. Nancy attended Eastern Illinois University and earned her Bachelor's Degree in English and a minor in speech pathology, teaching for 26 years—most of them in the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District. Nancy moved to their lake home on Leech Lake, Walker, MN in 1992 and then to The Villages in 2001. She was a 67 year member of the P.E.O Sisterhood, serving as president of St. Cloud Chapter BG twice. Faith was important to Nancy and she was a member of North Lake Presbyterian Church in The Villages.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years Robert (Bob) Maroney; daughters Kathleen Austreng (Don) of Cold Spring, Kim Long of New Smyrna Beach, FL , and Barbara Hein (Tom) of White Bear Lake, MN; five grandchildren Michael Maroney (Jenny), Matthew Long, Megan Long, Aimee Hein, Jack Hein, and step granddaughter Sara Long.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Hampton.
A celebration of life service is planned for 2 p.m., January 18, 2020, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL. Inurnment at Florida National Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the at .
Online sentiments can be shared at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019