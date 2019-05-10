|
|
Naomi B. Pawlenty
Coronado, CA - Naomi B. Pawlenty, age 91, Coronado, CA, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 in La Mesa, California.
Naomi was born on April 22, 1928 in Galahad, Alberta, Canada, to Michael and Agusta (Myuers) Kuefler. The youngest of five children, she grew up on a farm near Holdingford, MN. After graduating high school she attended the School of Nursing in Little Falls, MN. and graduated with a degree as a registered nurse.
She loved to cook and bake for friends and family, and she spent many hours designing, planting, and tending her beautiful gardens wherever she lived.
She is survived by her sons and daughters, Richard Pawlenty Jr, of St. Cloud, MN; Michael Pawlenty of San Diego, CA; Shelly (Jim) DeDauw, of Sparks, NV; Susan Steinhofer of St. Cloud, MN; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her her parents, her brothers and sisters, her husband Richard, and her son Steven Pawlenty of St. Cloud, MN.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 10, 2019