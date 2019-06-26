Natalie Spengler



Cold Spring - Natalie James Spengler,52, of Cold Spring passed away on June 18, 2019 while on vacation in Split, Croatia. Memorial Services will be at 4:00 PM, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, 1900 Veteran's Drive, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.



Natalie was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on January 4th, 1967. She attended schools in Minneapolis, Little Falls, and St. Cloud. Nat graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1985 and went on to earn her BA degree in education from St. Cloud State University. She taught English at Rocori Middle School and the American School of Kosova earning "Teacher of the Year" rewards at both schools. Natalie loved traveling, teaching, gardening, cooking, dogs, wine, puzzles, and caring for others.



Natalie will be forever remembered by her loving husband and best friend Pete Spengler, their three wonderful sons, Alexander, Maxwell and Jackson, her parents Timothy and Carol (Skinner) James, her sister Kimberly (Jouko) Sipila, brother Christopher James, and closest friend Julie Caplinger. Natalie will also be forever remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, and numerous dear friends. Natalie is preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Kraska, grandparents Charles & Louise (Schwegman) Skinner, Florence & Douglas James, Richard & Lorraine Spengler, Claire Spengler.



Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.williamsdingmann.com











Published in the St. Cloud Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary