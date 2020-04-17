|
Neal W. Meister
St. Cloud, MN - Neal Walter Meister, 87, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, entered heaven on April 16, surrounded by his wife Lois and members of his family.
A private family service was held due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Burial was in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Born in 1932, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, Neal was the youngest son of Frances (Schuessler) and Walter Meister. Walter was employed by a regional department store chain, and, as a result, Neal grew up in many different towns throughout the Midwest. In 1947, his family moved to St. Cloud. It was at Central Junior High School's St. Patrick's Day dance that he first met Lois Mae Nelson. From that moment forward, and over the next 75 years, they would be inseparable, and their relationship would blossom into an extraordinary story of a love and devotion. Soon after graduating from St. Cloud Tech in 1951, Neal and Lois were married October 16, 1951 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.
At age 18, Neal began working as a stock boy at Metzroth's Clothing Company, which had a long and rich tradition of service in the St. Cloud area. Eventually he became Vice President and co-owner of the company. Spanning over five decades, Neal's long and successful retail career enabled him to serve customers and make lifelong friends throughout central Minnesota and beyond.
Above all, Neal and Lois's life together was devoted to two things: Faith and Family. They were longtime members of Faith Lutheran Church and, later, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, both of St. Cloud. For many years, Neal taught Sunday School, served as a church Elder, and served in many other leadership roles in both churches.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lois; children Thomas (Gail), William (Karen), and Kathryn (Rev. Thomas) Queck. He is also survived by grandchildren Andrew (Sarah), Maren, Madeline, Julia, Anna, David (Sarah), and Timothy; and great-grandchildren Jacob, Adley, Presley, Darby, and Lilah.
Neal is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Frances Meister, and brothers Robert and James.
Published in the St. Cloud Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020