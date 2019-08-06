|
|
Neil Joseph Emon, OSC
Onamia - Born November 20, 1940, in Hamel, Minnesota, to Clarence and Patricia (Kelly) Emon. Died of cancer on July 28, 2019, at Mille Lacs Health System in Onamia, Minnesota, at the age of 78.
Neil professed his first vows as a Crosier on August 28, 1961, in Hastings, Nebraska. He was ordained a Crosier priest June 3, 1967, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Neil was Pastor at the Church of St. Peter in St. Cloud 1980-89. He was removed from ecclesiastical ministry in 2002 following a credible report of sexual abuse of a minor.
He is survived by his sister, Sr. Ann Marie Emon, OSF, of Sylvania, Ohio, his sister-in-law Rosie Emon, of Minneapolis, and extended family, and his Crosier confreres. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Clarence. A Memorial Mass for Neil will be held at the Crosier Priory Church in Onamia on Saturday, August 10th, at noon. Hospitality at the Crosier Priory will immediately follow the liturgy.
Published in the St. Cloud Times on Aug. 6, 2019