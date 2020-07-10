1/1
Neva B. Frank
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neva B. Frank

Sauk Rapids - Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Neva B. Frank, age 81, who passed away Thursday at Sartell Therapy Suites. Rev. Tony Kroll will officiate and private burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Osakis. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Neva was born September 3, 1938 in Osakis to Raymond E. & Edna Neva (Smith) Reinbold. She has lived in Sauk Rapids since 1963 and worked as a secretary for CDS in Minneapolis for 25 years, retiring in 2003. Neva was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a dedicated member of the Sauk Rapids Lions Club and volunteered at Catholic Charities in the food shelf, the Bingo Stand at the Benton County Fair, and the Food Festival at Lions Park. Neva enjoyed quilting, crafts, playing cards, domino's, card clubs, and Homemaker's Club. She was loving, confident, outspoken, and a great friend. Family was very important to Neva.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Douglas (Kimberly) Frank of Aberdeen, NC, Deborah (Rick) Rinas of Fargo, ND, Darcy Jones of St. Paul, Donald Frank of Becker, David (Erin) Frank of Elk River, and Daniel Frank of Becker; sister, Betty (Enrique) Quintana of Pismo Beach, CA; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Neva was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Fern Dinkel and Susan Whitted; and grandson, Michael.

Memorials are preferred to the Sauk Rapids Lions Club.

Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Cloud Times from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes
324 2nd Avenue South
Sauk Rapids, MN 56379
(320) 251-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved