Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
3:00 PM
River of Life Church
22881 178th Ave.
Cold Spring, MN
Morris, Minnesota - July 31, 1986 - May 15, 2019

A celebration of life will be at 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at River of Life Church in Cold Spring for Nicholas David Hervin, age 32, who died Wednesday in a tragic accident in Morris, MN.

Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. at River of Life Church (22881 178th Ave. Cold Spring, MN 56320).

Nicholas was born on July 31, 1986 in St. Cloud, MN to David and Janet (Plantenberg) Hervin. He graduated from Rocori High School in 2004 and from University of Minnesota, Morris. He loved all sports, but above all, baseball. He played ball for the Chokio Coyotes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowshoeing, and everything outdoors. Nicholas was laid back but competitive. He could connect with anyone and was a wonderful listener. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend. He will forever be in our hearts.



Survivors include his parents, David and Janet Hervin (Plantenberg); siblings, William (Carolyn), Brian; niece, Addison; nephew, Andrew; grandparents, Andy and Ethel Hervin; many aunts, uncles, cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Leverne and Caroline Plantenberg

Published in the St. Cloud Times on May 17, 2019
