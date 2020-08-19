1/1
Nicole L. (Beaudry) Burrell
Nicole L. (Beaudry) Burrell

Nicole L. (Beaudry) Burrell will be deeply missed by her two Daughters Kyla and Kenya, Father Timothy, Siblings; Joshua (LisaAnn), Colette (Burton), Julia (Korey); 4 Nieces and 1 Nephew.

Nicole is preceded in death by her Mother Marcia; Grandmothers, Grandfathers, 2 Uncles and cousin.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Church of the Epiphany, 1900 111th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN with visitation one hour prior to mass. Interment to follow at Epiphany Cemetery.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
