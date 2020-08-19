1/1
Nicole L. (Beaudry) Burrell
Nicole L. (Beaudry) Burrell

Nicole L. (Beaudry) Burrell will be deeply missed by her two Daughters Kyla and Kenya, Father Timothy, Siblings; Joshua (LisaAnn), Colette (Burton), Julia (Korey); 4 Nieces and 1 Nephew.

Nicole is preceded in death by her Mother Marcia; Grandmothers, Grandfathers, 2 Uncles and cousin.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Church of the Epiphany, 1900 111th Ave NW, Coon Rapids, MN with visitation one hour prior to mass. Interment to follow at Epiphany Cemetery.




Published in St. Cloud Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
August 19, 2020
She was the sweetest niece, love her big gorgeous smile. I will miss you Nikki.❤
Linda Blue
Friend
August 19, 2020
You are free from pain and with your mom and grandmas! I Love You All!! Save me a spot at the table!!❤❤❤ Your daddy loves you!!
Tim
Father
